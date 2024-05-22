Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 104 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.60 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.