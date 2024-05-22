Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Shares Gap Down to $3.03

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $2.94. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 873,983 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGB

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $833.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.89 million. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 17.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,141,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 566,414 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,620,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.