Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down to $32.63

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.63, but opened at $31.63. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 1,011,286 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). Research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $76,470.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,520.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $77,403.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,332.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $76,470.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,520.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,183,317 shares of company stock valued at $28,426,529 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,666,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,517,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,095,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,091,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.