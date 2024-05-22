Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $18.96

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.96, but opened at $18.36. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 237,897 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CENX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Century Aluminum Stock Down 6.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.67.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $489.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 13,746.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

