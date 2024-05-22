Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Gap Down to $9.09

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $8.81. Playtika shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 15,553 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Playtika Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $637.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Playtika

In related news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $586,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Playtika by 772.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Playtika during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Playtika by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

