Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $8.47

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.47, but opened at $8.13. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 4,051,531 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 6.3 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $908.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.
