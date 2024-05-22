Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $8.47

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.47, but opened at $8.13. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 4,051,531 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $908.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLL. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 83,110 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 70,574 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 266.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter.

