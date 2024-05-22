Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $9.43

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $9.00. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 1,898 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Pharming Group Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.53 million, a PE ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.20.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Further Reading

