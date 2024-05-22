IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Down to $4.49

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.49, but opened at $4.11. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 2,926,537 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

