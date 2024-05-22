LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down to $7.48

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $6.04. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 1,768,763 shares trading hands.

LFST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $300.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Paula Cipollone sold 13,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $96,992.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,384.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 115,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $923,390.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,575,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,695,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Cipollone sold 13,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $96,992.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,384.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,741 shares of company stock worth $2,149,435. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

