Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Gap Up to $95.78

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.78, but opened at $98.05. Microchip Technology shares last traded at $97.59, with a volume of 450,812 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.83.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.87%.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,818,403 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

