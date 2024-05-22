Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $23.63

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.63, but opened at $24.25. Nayax shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 365 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Nayax in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nayax in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Nayax Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $838.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. Research analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Nayax by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

