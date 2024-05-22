Netrum (NTR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $50.85 Million

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Netrum has a market cap of $50.85 million and $200.08 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Netrum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for about $23.76 or 0.00034885 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. The official website for Netrum is netrum.io. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin.

Buying and Selling Netrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 23.76408605 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

