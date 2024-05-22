Diana Shipping (DSX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.02 million. On average, analysts expect Diana Shipping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DSX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.14. 351,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,767. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $355.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

