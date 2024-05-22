Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $21,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.83. The company had a trading volume of 184,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,994. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.32 and its 200-day moving average is $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $208.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $108.78.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

