Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Lowered to $305.00 at Loop Capital

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $310.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stephens upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.60.

EXP stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.03. The stock had a trading volume of 156,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,137. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $145.03 and a 1-year high of $276.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.88 and a 200 day moving average of $227.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

