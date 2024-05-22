Certified Advisory Corp Purchases Shares of 9,148 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCTFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POCT. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 14.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 81.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 43,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,192 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

