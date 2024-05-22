Certified Advisory Corp Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,919. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.