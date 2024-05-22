Certified Advisory Corp Purchases Shares of 8,679 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.14. The company had a trading volume of 413,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,546. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

