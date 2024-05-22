Certified Advisory Corp Sells 246 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $549.86. The company had a trading volume of 126,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,208. The company’s fifty day moving average is $539.67 and its 200 day moving average is $512.18. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $558.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

