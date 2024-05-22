Certified Advisory Corp Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. SAM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 258,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 77,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 37,455 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,898. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.02.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

