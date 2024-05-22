BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 246,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 217,792 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 837,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,183,000 after buying an additional 202,534 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,573,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 199,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 34,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,374,000 after purchasing an additional 31,609 shares during the period.

Shares of ICSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 708,257 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

