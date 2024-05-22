Certified Advisory Corp Has $645,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PSEP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,405 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $711.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

