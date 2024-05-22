Certified Advisory Corp Reduces Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank OZK purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 158,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 68,510 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.21. 2,825,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,439. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

