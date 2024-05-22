Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,642,000 after buying an additional 25,641 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,170,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,847,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,232,000 after purchasing an additional 63,793 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $185.94. 113,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,668. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.41 and its 200 day moving average is $175.59. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

