IMC Chicago LLC Buys Shares of 74,939 Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 16.65% of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. 116,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,078. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $28.21.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.1199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

