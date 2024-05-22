IMC Chicago LLC Acquires 52,609 Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Free Report) by 328.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,609 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $14,460,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 499,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 361,600 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 3,594.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of YINN stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.61. 2,748,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,766,338. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $46.87. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

