IMC Chicago LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUGT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

NUGT traded down $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,833. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $47.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63. The firm has a market cap of $632.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

