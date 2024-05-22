Certified Advisory Corp Invests $1.27 Million in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $291.62. The company had a trading volume of 210,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,889. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $291.99.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

