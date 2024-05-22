IMC Chicago LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

IMC Chicago LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,001,118 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,723 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,137 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,675,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after buying an additional 738,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,347,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,888,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,531,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $37.47.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.