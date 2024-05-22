Franklin Resources Inc. Has $198.51 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 964,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,159 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $198,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,700.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,542,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,194,000 after buying an additional 1,456,847 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,360,000 after buying an additional 323,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,879,000 after buying an additional 70,258 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,082,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,665,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,261 shares of company stock valued at $5,724,959. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $4.24 on Wednesday, reaching $204.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.54 and a twelve month high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.