YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,999,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629,287 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 4.60% of YETI worth $207,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in YETI by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YETI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

YETI traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.95. 288,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,494. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $54.15.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

