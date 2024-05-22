Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.080-4.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brady also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.08-$4.15 EPS.

Brady Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of BRC traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.39. 67,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,320. Brady has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brady will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brady from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brady

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 19,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,111,542.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,982,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 19,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,111,542.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 342,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,982,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $477,100.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,124,886.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $2,283,667 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.