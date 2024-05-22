Quest Partners LLC Takes $793,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,694 shares of company stock worth $14,265,266. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $999.35. 35,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,170. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,076.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,027.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

