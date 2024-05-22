Franklin Resources Inc. Has $192.59 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,377,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 222,054 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $192,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,624,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,141 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,887 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $133,584,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $63,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $67.63. 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,215,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.75. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 186.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

