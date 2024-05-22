MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,162,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,182,544 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.43% of MetLife worth $209,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.3% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 43.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MET traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,517. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average of $68.59. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 74.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MET

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.