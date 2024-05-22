Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 8,260 Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Workiva by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on WK shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.
Workiva Stock Performance
WK stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.21. 38,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,871. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.63 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.67.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.44 million. Analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Workiva
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
