Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 236.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,635 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in TELUS were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the third quarter worth $172,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TU traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.53. 654,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,805. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 284.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.72.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

