Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 33,948 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,948 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Doximity were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth about $35,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Doximity by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,236,000 after purchasing an additional 616,157 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 344.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 418,523 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth about $6,518,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Performance

DOCS traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 702,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,938. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.18. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $36.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCS has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In related news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $68,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,222.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $171,250. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

