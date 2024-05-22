CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 12,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,265,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,055,000 after acquiring an additional 470,053 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $192.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.95. The stock has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

