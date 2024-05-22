Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,527,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,234,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,467,000 after acquiring an additional 77,838 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,593,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,787,000 after acquiring an additional 182,014 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 383.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 146,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 116,360 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.26. 48,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,922. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. Research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,131,334.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,952,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,131,334.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,110 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.