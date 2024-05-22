Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $80.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,408. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.06. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

