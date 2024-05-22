Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $808,000 in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,822 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,895,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,191,000 after buying an additional 1,877,727 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 540,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 167,176.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,064 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $31,284,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXTR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,867. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.43, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $211.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

