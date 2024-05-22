Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 154 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $7.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $548.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,988. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $537.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.06 and a 52 week high of $565.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

