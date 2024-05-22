Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 7,564 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCP. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,158,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,699,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 92,586 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $783,425.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,768,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,596,874.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $783,425.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,768,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,596,874.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,750 in the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCP shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCP traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,567. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.47 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. As a group, analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

HashiCorp Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

