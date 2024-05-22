Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,714 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,940,792 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $270,368,000 after buying an additional 947,310 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 553.9% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $75,311,000 after buying an additional 6,035,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,120,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $77,171,000 after buying an additional 218,100 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,696,412 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $70,775,000 after buying an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $42,539,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.27. 348,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.50 and a beta of 0.78. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

