Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $741,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

NVO traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,851. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $603.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day moving average is $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

