Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,689 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.05% of The GEO Group worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in The GEO Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 76,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

In related news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The GEO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 532,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

