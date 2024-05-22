Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,915,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,689 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,193,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,581,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,003 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,343,000 after acquiring an additional 744,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,954,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $520,087.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares in the company, valued at $24,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.78. 37,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,697. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

