Toll Brothers’ (TOL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.40.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $10.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.06. 2,385,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.48. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $135.37. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,122.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

