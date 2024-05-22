Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,203 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,037 shares of company stock worth $61,743,127. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BLK traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $803.27. 70,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,284. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $791.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $781.38. The company has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.